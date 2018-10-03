Celeb spotting: Kajol, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- After farmers' protest, govt hikes minimum support price for Rabi crops
- Mayawati lashes out at 'arrogant' Congress, rules out tie-up for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh polls
- BusinessDelhi, Mumbai airports to carry out runway repairs this winter, flight disruptions expected
- Kerala: Red alert issued over heavy rain forecast, CM Vijayan asks for Centre's assistance
- SportsIndia vs West Indies: Kohli, Shastri told me there is no senior or junior in team, says Prithvi Shaw
- EntertainmentKaun Banega Crorepati 10 gets its first crorepati in Binita Jain
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 October 3 preview: Captaincy task to create a rift among the jodis
- EntertainmentAnup Jalota calls off his relationship with Jasleen Matharu
- EntertainmentHere is why Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas visited Jodhpur
- SportsDelhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City LIVE ISL 2018
- SportsSquad selection is not my job: Virat Kohli
- SportsPrithvi Shaw to debut in first Test at Rajkot
- TechnologyOnePlus 6T will not have wireless charging, IP rating; confirms CEO Pete Lau
- TechnologyPUBG Mobile: Everything to know about the game, where you can play, and more
- TechnologyWhatsApp Android beta users get PiP mode to watch Instagram, YouTube, Facebook videos in-app
- LifestyleAn Indian food writer Nik Sharma breaks free from tradition
Advertisement