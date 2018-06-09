1 / 7

For those who are going to watch Disney-Pixar's Incredibles 2 in Hindi, they will be treated with the voice of Kajol as she has given her voice to Elastigirl, the female lead of the Incredibles family. The sequel to 2004's original picks up right after the original. This time it is Elastigirl who has to fight baddies and being a superhero, Mr Incredible is left at home to care for the kids. Incredibles 2 releases on June 22 and Kajol posed for a few photos at the Hindi trailer launch. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)