He further wrote, "Fast forward to today, everything is NOT PERFECT. Each of us has someone we know who's in isolation, ailing, fighting for their life or grieving for a loved one. Someone who's answering calls for help and trying to do what best they can do in a situation like this. Someone who's cooking meals for a stranger. Someone who's donating plasma to save lives of people they aren't friends with on social media. We're each trying to be there for one another offline and online. This too shall pass sooner or later, but today we're going to applaud those perfectly beautiful 'someones' who have come together to make a difference." (Photo: Gautam Kitchlu/Instagram)