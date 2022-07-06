7 / 10

Chotushkone (2014). Winning its director and cinematographer National Awards, this visually sumptuous thriller by Srijit Mukherji follows the story of four veteran directors, with shared history, as they embark on a road trip to meet the producer of their next film. The film, whose pitch is to be made in a special villa of the producer, will be an anthology of four short films - all combined by the common theme of death. What unfolds is a war of wits - as each director narrates their own story, only to be critiqued and praised in equal measure by the others, and before you know it the film reaches a climax so stunning and quick that you are left gasping for more. (Photo: IMDB)