Entertainment Gallery Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani launch ‘Mere Sonheya’ Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is all set to hit the big screen soon. Ahead of the big day, the actors were spotted at the song launch event of the romantic track "Mere Sonheya" from the film. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is all set to hit the big screen soon. Ahead of the big day, the actors were spotted at the song launch event of the romantic track "Mere Sonheya" from the film. Shahid Kapoor was seen striking a pose for the shutterbugs as he entered the venue. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead in Kabir Singh, flashed her million dollar smile. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani interacted with the media at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kabir Singh is the official remake of the Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kabir Singh will release on June 21. (Source: Varinder Chawla)