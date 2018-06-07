1 / 10

The release of Rajinikanth's films are no less than a festival for his fans. And, Kaala is no different. People headed for theatres as early as 4 am on Thursday and have been celebrating the release of Kaala. From dancing in front of the screen, taking selfies with their movie tickets, reaching the theatres in customised Kaala T-shirts to bursting crackers outside the cinema halls, they have been doing it all. As expected, the Pa Ranjith directorial has opened to a great response from the cine-goers. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film has an ensemble cast of Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Dhanush, Easwari Rao and many others. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)