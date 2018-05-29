1 / 15

Rajinikanth's next big release Kaala is around the corner. The film which arrives on June 7, has the Thalaiver playing a don and a champion of the downtrodden operating in a slum. With the Superstar in the lead, the film also has Nana Patekar in the villain's role. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, also stars Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Easwari Rao. Here are a few stills for you to look at while you are waiting for the film.