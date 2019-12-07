1 / 7

The third film in the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji The Next Level, had its premiere in London on Thursday. The occasion was attended by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Rory McCann and others. The franchise was kicked off in 1995 with Joe Johnston's Jumanji starring Robin Williams. It featured a board game that had real-life consequences.The reboot, released in 2017, was about four kids who were pulled into the virtual world of a video-game and find themselves turned into the game's characters. Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito are joining the franchise with this film. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)