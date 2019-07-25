Entertainment Gallery Janhvi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and others attend the screening of Judgementall Hai Kya Janhvi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Radhika Madan, Rhea Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and others attended a special screening of Judgementall Hai Kya in Mumbai on Wednesday. Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, will open in the theaters on Friday. Ahead of its release, celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Rhea Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and others attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles as she arrived for the screening of Judgementall Hai Kya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan were also photographed at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Swara Bhasker struck a pose as she arrived for the Judgementall Hai Kya screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Maniesh Paul posing with the poster of Judgementall Hai Kya at the screening of the film in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor was present for the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbug clicked Sonal Chauhan at the screening of Judgementall Hai Kya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)