Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of Kangana Ranaut's next Panga, graced the screening of Judgementall Hai Kya. After watching the film, she tweeted, "There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters;break rules & dare to be different. @KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya." (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)