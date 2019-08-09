Entertainment Gallery Jonas Brothers open the Happiness Begins tour in Miami As Jonas Brothers kickstarted the Happiness Begins Tour in Miami, a jam packed arena cheered them on. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and other family members were present at the concert. The Jonas Brothers kickstarted the Happiness Begins Tour in Miami recently. Fans cheered them on as they performed songs from their recent album Happiness Begins along with their older songs. (Photo: Jonas Brothers/Instagram) Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took the stage in Miami and in the audience they were cheered on by their family members including wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) The J Sisters, as they are fondly called, cheered on their partners from the crowd as the jam-packed arena sang along. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) The band performed hits like "Lovebug" along with many tracks from their latest album. Joe Jonas also performed "Cake by the Ocean". (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) This is the first tour of the Jonas Brothers after they got back together earlier this year with their track "Sucker". (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Jonas Brothers first shot to fame with their association with Disney in 2008. (Photo: Kevin Jonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra shared this photo of the Happiness Begins 'family'. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Jonas Brothers first shot to fame with their association with Disney in 2008. (Photo: Joe Jonas/Instagram) Nick Jonas shared this one with the caption, "Thank you @sebastianyatra @daddyyankee and @nattinatasha for coming out last night to sing Runaway for our Happiness Begins opening night. #HappinessBeginsTour"(Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)