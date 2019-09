Joker, the much-awaited origin story of one of the most iconic villains in pop culture, had its world premiere at the ongoing Venice International Film Festival. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer has managed to please most critics, with some even calling it Oscar-worthy. The film traces the descent towards madness of a troubled individual called Arthur Fleck. At the festival, director Todd Phillips, Phoenix and Zazie Beetz were present. (Photo: Joker Movie/Twitter)