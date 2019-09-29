Toggle Menu Sections
Joker world premiere: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Jason Momoa and others attend

Joker world premiere: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Jason Momoa and others attend

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Todd Phillips directorial tells an origin story of the popular Batman supervillain. Phoenix, Phillips, Zazie Beetz, Jason Momoa attended the event.

joker world premiere joaquin phoenix

Todd Phillips' DC Comics film Joker had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer tells the origin story of one of the most famous villains in pop culture. The film, is being described as a character study and bleak descent of a wannabe comedian, Arthur Fleck, and a mentally ill man into madness. Arthur rises to become Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime and unleashes terror upon Gotham. Co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver, the film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bret Cullen and Frances Conroy. (Photo: AP)

joaquin phoenix joker world premiere

Todd Phillips has earlier said that he wrote the character of Joker specifically keeping Joaquin Phoenix in mind. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Joker world premiere

Joker is said to be distinct from other comic-book inspired films because of its low budget, few special effects, small scale and so on. (Photo: Joker Movie/Twitter)

Zazie Beetz plays the role of Arthur's neighbour, a single mother with whom he falls in love. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Even the negative Joker reviews concede that Phoenix has given an excellent, committed performance in Joker. (Photo: AP)

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa also attended the screening with his wife Lisa Bonet. (Photo: AP)

The cast of Joker. (Photo: Joker Movie/Twitter)

Writer-director James Gunn attended the screening with the cast of his upcoming DC film, The Suicide Squad. Idris Elba and John Cena appear to be missing though. (Photo: James Gunn/Twitter)

