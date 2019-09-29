Joker world premiere: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Jason Momoa and others attend

Todd Phillips' DC Comics film Joker had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer tells the origin story of one of the most famous villains in pop culture. The film, is being described as a character study and bleak descent of a wannabe comedian, Arthur Fleck, and a mentally ill man into madness. Arthur rises to become Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime and unleashes terror upon Gotham. Co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver, the film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bret Cullen and Frances Conroy. (Photo: AP)