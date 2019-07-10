Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: John Abraham, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/john-abraham-sunny-leone-taapsee-pannu-5823989/

Celeb spotting: John Abraham, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu and others

John Abraham, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Vivek Oberoi, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha and a few others were clicked by our photographer today.

Batla House

Batla House's cast and crew attended the film's trailer launch. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone snapped with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber post a spa session in Juhu. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee pannu

Taapsee Pannu clicked at Kromakay salon in Juhu. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan posed for our shutterbug. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi spotted at a dubbing studio. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday snapped at the Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha all smiles at the Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aparshakti Khurana

We spotted Aparshakti Khurana at the airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Every number in Budget is authentic, says Sitharaman amid row over disparity in GDP figures
2 MEA Jaishankar in UK for Commonwealth foreign ministers’ summit
3 Viral Video: Gender reveal stunt goes horribly wrong; car bursts into flames