Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: John Abraham, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu and others John Abraham, Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Vivek Oberoi, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha and a few others were clicked by our photographer today. Batla House's cast and crew attended the film's trailer launch. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone snapped with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber post a spa session in Juhu. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu clicked at Kromakay salon in Juhu. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan posed for our shutterbug. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Vivek Oberoi spotted at a dubbing studio. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday snapped at the Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha all smiles at the Mumbai airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Aparshakti Khurana at the airport. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)