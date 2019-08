Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani threw a bash in Mumbai to mark eight years of their production company Emmay Entertainment. On the occasion, Batla House stars John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur joined the celebration along with others like Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)