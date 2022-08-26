Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants: Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar, see full list
August 26, 2022 12:32:39 pm
Celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to be back next month after a gap of five long years. The tenth season of the show will premiere on September 3 and will air at 8 pm on weekends. Scroll to meet all the contestants.
Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi will be the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Niti Taylor: The ever-smiling star is a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Gashmeer Mahajani: "Sabke dilon ko jeetne aa raha hai the handsome hunk, Gashmeer Mahajani 😍," shared the makers with his teaser video for the show. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Paras Kalnawat: Anupamaa fame actor Paras Kalnawat is a part of the popular Colors dance reality show. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Zorawar Kalra: Indian restaurateur Zorawar Kalra will be seen trying his dancing skills on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. "Restaurant ki duniya se lekar, dance ki duniya tak ka safar tay karke aa gaye hai Zorawar Kalra 👨🍳," shared the makers. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Nia Sharma: One of the most popular star contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is Nia Sharma. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik: Talking about Rubina, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 makers wrote, "Reality shows ki queen, aa rahi hai iss manch par banne dance ki khiladi." (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Amruta Khanvilkar: Amruta Khanvilkar is a part of the dance reality show. "Acting ki queen, apne marathi mulgi swag ke saath karegi dance ki duniya mein entry ✨," shared the makers. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Dheeraj Dhoopar: Famous TV actor and the new dad in the town, Dheeraj Dhoopar, is a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Shilpa Shinde: former Bigg Boss champion and TV actor will soon be seen on the dance show. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Ali Asgar: Actor-comedian Ali Asgar is looking forward to exploring his new side as an artist with the upcoming season 10 of the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. He will be entering the show as his comic character ‘Dadi’. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Faisal Shaikh: The actor who is better known as Faisu is all set to showcase his dancing stills. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)
Gunjan Sinha: Dance Deewane 3 finalists Gunjan Sinha is also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She is certainly the 'Chhota packet, bada dance dhamaaka!'. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)