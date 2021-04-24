4 / 9

After Nihal's performance on the song "Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna" and “Tumse Badhkar Duniya”, special guest Jaya Prada said, “Nihal, I must say that this song, which is very close to my heart, has been sung so well that, I feel honoured after listening to this. Even, I can feel that your look has a resemblance to Kishore Da." (Photo: Sony TV)