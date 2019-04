Jaya Bachchan's first adult role came in 1971 with Guddi. This film also began Jaya's long-term association with director Hrishikesh Mukherjee, with whom she later delivered hits like Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Bawarchi and Mili. Jaya is remembered for her noteworthy performances in movies like Koshish, Uphaar, Kora Kagaz and Fiza. (Photo: Express Archives)