Toggle Menu Sections
Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Juhi Chawla’s Durga Puja celebrationshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/jaya-bachchan-ayan-mukerji-and-juhi-chawla-durga-puja-celebrations-6055065/

Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Juhi Chawla’s Durga Puja celebrations

Bollywood celebrities Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Juhi Chawla and others visited Durga Puja pandals to offer their prayers and celebrate the festival in full fervour.

rani mukerji

Rani Mukerji visited a Durga Puja pandal on Saturday. (Photo: varinder Chawla)

jaya bachchan photos

Jaya Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji visited a durga puja pandal in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu joined Ayan Mukerji in Durga Puja celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

surbhi jyoti durga puja

Naagin actor Surbhi Jyoti looked gorgeous as she geared up for Durga Puja celebrations. (Photo: Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram)

juhi chawla photos

Juhi Chawla visited a pandal which was made of eco-friendly material. The actor shared the photo on her Instagram account. (Photo: Juhi Chawla/Instagram)

juhi chawla durga puja

The actor also went to a Pandal in Kolkata with the players of her IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: Juhi Chawla/Instagram)

durga puja photos

Our photographer also spotted TV and film actor Prachee Shah Paandya at a Durga Puja pandal with her daughter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android