Entertainment Gallery Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Juhi Chawla's Durga Puja celebrations Bollywood celebrities Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Juhi Chawla and others visited Durga Puja pandals to offer their prayers and celebrate the festival in full fervour. Rani Mukerji visited a Durga Puja pandal on Saturday. (Photo: varinder Chawla) Jaya Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji visited a durga puja pandal in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu joined Ayan Mukerji in Durga Puja celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) For the special occasion, Brahmastra director Ayan opted for a traditional look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Naagin actor Surbhi Jyoti looked gorgeous as she geared up for Durga Puja celebrations. (Photo: Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram) Juhi Chawla visited a pandal which was made of eco-friendly material. The actor shared the photo on her Instagram account. (Photo: Juhi Chawla/Instagram) The actor also went to a Pandal in Kolkata with the players of her IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: Juhi Chawla/Instagram) Our photographer also spotted TV and film actor Prachee Shah Paandya at a Durga Puja pandal with her daughter. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)