Entertainment Gallery Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij share their happiest moments Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed their first child, a baby girl on August 21. Scroll on to see their family's lovely photos. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij shared the news for their newborn on August 21 and best wishes started pouring in almost instantly. Mahhi Vij shared the photo and wrote, "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl 👧 ❤️💋🙏thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here. Meri zindagi Badal di 🙏🙏🙏🙏." (Photo: Mahhi Vij/ Instagram) Mahhi Vij shared this photo from a 'dinner date 🥂' with husband Jay. (Photo: Mahhi Vij/ Instagram) Mahhi Vij shared this photo from a 'dinner date 🥂' with husband Jay. (Photo: Mahhi Vij/ Instagram) Jay and Mahhi shared a number of photos in their Instagram account. (Photo: Mahhi Vij/ Instagram) Jay shared this photo before they welcomed th new baby "The boys are super happy to welcome the new member..just too excited to know if it's a boy or girl any guesses?," read the caption along. (Photo: Jay Bhanushali/ Instagram) "The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am.#baby #love #firstlove #miracle #blessed," wrote Mahhi sharing this photo. (Photo: Mahhi Vij/ Instagram) Mahhi well enjoyed her pregnancy. "Answer to al my prayers 🙏#cantwait #babylove #❤️❤️#momlife #bumpie," she wrote sharing this photo. (Photo: Mahhi Vij/ Instagram) Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in 2010. (Photo: Mahhi Vij/ Instagram) The couple shared the news in May. "9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you @mahhivij announcing our 1st production together COMING SOON 2019," wrote Jay with the photo. (Photo: Jay Bhanushali/ Instagram)