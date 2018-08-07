Jason Statham battles a prehistoric shark in The Meg
Best of Express
- Justice KM Joseph’s downgrade: AG Venugopal met CJI Dipak Misra, Govt claims it followed all-India seniority
- Mrs Indira Gandhi’s eyes and ears, RK Dhawan knew too much but kept silent
- Muzaffarpur echo in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria: ‘Char baje jaati thi, subah aati thi’
- SportsHeadgear heartbreak ends dangal star Jashkawar Gill’s global debut in Turkey
- BJP MLA OP Sharma’s derogatory word for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sparks row in House
- EntertainmentLike Father review: Kristen Bell's Netflix film is somewhat enjoyable sugary fluff
- EntertainmentMulk box office collection Day 4: Rishi Kapoor film doing fairly well
- EntertainmentKarwaan box office collection Day 4: Weekdays are crucial for this Irrfan Khan film
- EntertainmentSacred Games star Kubra Sait: There has been a lot of learning from playing Kuku
- SportsBen Stokes goes on trial for street fight in Bristol
- SportsIshant can benefit from the Lord’s slope: McGrath
- SportsWhite smoke rises as Ollie Pope gets call-up
- TechnologyAndroid 9: Latest version, 'Pie,' rolled out on Google Pixel devices
- TechnologyHonor Play first look: Impressive design and features on a budget
- TechnologyBest phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in August 2018
- LifestyleCelebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has these pointers for brides to ace wedding fashion
