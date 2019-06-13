Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others While Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Mira Rajput were spotted at the gym, Shahid Kapoor was clicked at the airport. Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani with their newborn baby Miraya and daughter Radhya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Mira Rajput clicked outside their gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are back in the city after promoting Kabir Singh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay Dutt met producer Sandip Ssingh at his house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria and Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty have started prepping for RX100 Hindi remake. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora spotted outside a clinic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)