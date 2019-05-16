Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, AR Rahman and others

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, AR Rahman, Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and a few others were clicked by our photographer.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is back from her Turkey vacation. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

We spotted Bhumi Pednekar at the Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

AR Rahman

AR Rahman is back from Cannes. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl

Our shutterbug caught Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor left for Lucknow. She is currently shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic in Lucknow. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday clicked at Body Structure Gym. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora spotted at Diva Yoga. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is busy with the promotions of India's Most Wanted. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna snapped at a clinic in Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan posed for shutterbugs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan on the move in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez visited Mukesh Chabra's office in Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

