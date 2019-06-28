Toggle Menu Sections
Janhvi Kapoor takes a vacation with sister Khushi Kapoor and friends

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are on a vacation in the mountains. The sister duo is accompanied by a bunch of friends.

janhvi kapoor photos

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll. The 22-year-old actor has her hands full of work. Still, she has taken out time for her younger sister Khushi Kapoor and is on a vacation in the mountains. The sister duo is accompanied by a bunch of friends and the photos from the vacation have been shared by Janhvi on her Instagram account. Scroll down to see what fun the Kapoor sisters are having on their vacation.

janhvi kapoor vacation photos

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor posed for a photo with their friends. While Janhvi climbed the tree for the photo, the others stood down.

janhvi, khushi pics

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor look lovely together as they pose for a selfie.

janhvi kapoor dostana 2

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor was announced as the female lead of Dostana 2. She will star along with Kartik Aaryan in the movie.

janhvi kapoor sister khushi kapoor

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor were photographed by the riverside.

janhvi kapoor photos

Janhvi Kapoor and others sat on rocks and spent some time with a stray dog.

