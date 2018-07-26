Celeb spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrat Bharucha and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Pakistan elections 2018: Imran Khan wins three out of five seats, Bilawal Bhutto yet to open account
- DMK chief Karunanidhi health updates: AIADMK leaders meet MK Stalin
- Institution of Eminence tag not given to Jio Institute yet: Prakash Javadekar
- Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired Rancho's character in 3 Idiots, named Ramon Magsaysay winner
- TrendingRajasthan BJP chief says Humayun gave 'advice to Babur' when dying; Twitterati roast with memes
- EntertainmentStree trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor promise a hilarious horror comedy
- EntertainmentSeemaraja song Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja: Sivakarthikeyan gets his mass hero introduction track
- EntertainmentAamir Khan to produce Gulshan Kumar biopic
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 to premiere on September 16
- SportsWomen's Hockey WC: India lose 0-1 to Ireland
- SportsEssex trail India by 158 runs in Practice Match
- SportsTough decision to make myself available: Rashid
- TechnologyHuawei Nova 3 first impressions: Stunning cameras, great design
- TechnologyIs Huawei planning to get rid of the notch?
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi A2 will support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 in India only
- LifestyleChandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018: Why we call it the Blood Moon Eclipse?
Advertisement