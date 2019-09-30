Toggle Menu Sections
Janhvi Kapoor makes the most of her New York vacation

Janhvi Kapoor's New York vacation was all about some fun time with sister Khushi Kapoor and a few other friends. Scroll to see all the latest photos of Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor holiday

Janhvi Kapoor's latest click from New York is one for the ages. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

With the click, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Waiting for fries is a constant mood." (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

khushi kapoor
janhvi gym

Here is another photo of Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, khushi

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor give some major sibling goals. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

janhavi rain dance

Janhvi Kapoor caught dancing in a fountain in New York. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

janhvi rain dance with friends

Meet Janhvi Kapoor's friends. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

janhvi rain party

"New York, I love you," wrote Janhvi with the photos. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

janhvi rain dance with friends photo

Janhvi Kapoor's friend Orhan Awatramani also shared many photos. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

janhvi new york

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have had a gala time. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

