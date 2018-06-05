1 / 7

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to step into Bollywood this year. While Sara will make her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath, Janhvi will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. The star kids, however, already enjoy a strong social media fanbase. Check out the latest pictures of celebrities spotted in the city. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)