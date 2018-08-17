Celeb spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Kerala floods LIVE: Death toll rises to 173, PM Modi to take stock of situation
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE Updates: Former PM cremated with full state honours in Delhi
- Imran Khan defeats Shahbaz to become Pakistan's new PM, to take oath tomorrow
- Vajpayee and his father were classmates in Kanpur!
- US: Sikh man stabbed to death in his store, third incident in 3 weeks
- EntertainmentWatch Gold for its supporting cast and lovely cinematography
- EntertainmentHave you seen these photos of Suhana Khan, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif?
- EntertainmentBest Hollywood trailers of the week: What Men Want, Roma and Green Book
- EntertainmentManisha Koirala celebrates birthday with SRK, Rekha, Bhansali and others
- SportsWadekar's demise a personal loss: Tendulkar
- SportsPaes' absence a big blow: Zeeshan Ali
- SportsPreview: Reality check after topsy-turvy build-up
- TechnologyUPI 2.0 now official: Here is everything you need to know
- TechnologyApple iPhone X, iPhone X Plus to support Apple Pencil, 6.1-inch iPhone to cost $699: Report
- TechnologyNokia 6.1 price in India slashed by Rs 1,500: Specifications and features
- LifestyleApplying for the job of a Nutella taster? It may not be as sweet as it sounds
Advertisement