Most Read
- Maharashtra: Former BMC chief quits state post hours after appointment, joins Centre’s NCBC
- India’s superficial understanding of China will no longer do
- Largest area under PMC, Pune officially becomes biggest city in Maharashtra
- Indian-origin American Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest ever chess Grandmaster
- Stray dogs have the right to food and citizens right to feed them: Delhi HC
- Best and worst Hindi films of 2021 so far: Sherni, Radhe, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on the list
Janhvi Kapoor will give you wanderlust with her vacation photosUpdated: July 1, 2021 5:15:56 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Report
- PM thanks doctors, says govt committed towards their safety
- EntertainmentBest and worst Hindi films of 2021 so far: Sherni, Radhe on the list
- EntertainmentRaj Kaushal demise: Mouni Roy, Rohit Roy, Raveena Tandon visit Mandira Bedi
- Trending'Royal photobomb': David Beckham's selfie with son goes viral as Prince William and Kate appear in background
- TrendingElderly woman's reaction while getting a Covid-19 vaccine shot goes viral
- SportsSrihari Nataraj seeks more frontiers to conquer
- SportsIndian-origin American Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest ever chess Grandmaster
- OpinionIndia’s superficial understanding of China will no longer do
- The role of ventilation in preventing Covid transmission
- LifestyleHealthy food swaps for effective weight loss
- TechnologyiPadOS 15 hands-on: 3 little things that make a big difference