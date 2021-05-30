5 / 11

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a video and wrote, "A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors 🎓 Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork , and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always.❤#ProudParent #ClassOf2021 #GraduationDay." (Photo: Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram)