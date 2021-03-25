Latest news
- To halt BJP, help us defeat Trinamool Congress, United Front urges voters
- Cooch Behar: BJP leader found dead, party workers go on rampage
- Gujarat Government has prohibited mass gathering at public places on Holi
- Brawl in Sabarmati prison in Ahmedabad leaves two inmates injured
- Delhi: Want to return home but scared, say interfaith couple, days after violence
- Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation draft budget: focus on upgrading medical facilities
- Centre upgrades Mukul Roy’s VIP security from y+ to z category
- Cops, civic officials try to dispel rumour as migrant workers ‘start leaving Surat’
Janhvi Kapoor joins sister Khushi in the US, see her stunning photosMarch 25, 2021 4:29:50 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- J&K: Three CRPF personnel injured in militant attack on outskirts of Srinagar
- Even if EC transfers all Bengal officers, TMC's win won't be prevented: Mamata
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor, Riddhima attend dad Rishi Kapoor's 11-month prayer meet: 'We miss you', see photo
- EntertainmentR Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19 after Aamir Khan, references 3 Idiots: 'Farhan has to follow Rancho'
- TrendingWatch: Alligator and bull shark swim together in lagoon, netizens fascinated by this rare camaraderie
- Trending'RIP': Latest trend has Twitter imaging what legends 'would have loved' in today's world
- SportsShreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2021 after suffering shoulder injury
- SportsIndia vs Oman: Lack of strikers an issue as Indian football reboots
- OpinionGoverning Delhi requires will to uphold Constitution — not alter it
- Will the low fatality rate of second Covid wave hold for long?
- LifestyleGul Panag shares pic from when she was 'heavily influenced by unibrow trend that Kajol rocked'
- TechnologyRealme 8 Pro review: Is this the best phone to pick under Rs 20,000?