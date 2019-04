Kartik Aaryan is back in Mumbai after wrapping up the first schedule of the Imtiaz Ali directorial in New Delhi. He tweeted a video in which the entire crew was celebrating the wrap. Along with the video, he wrote, "Ahun Ahun Ahun #imtiazaliofficial. And Its a wrap for us !!! Schedule 1 ✅ Exactly after a month... Thank you #Delhi for all the Love❤️❤️ And we missed you #saraalikhan95" (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)