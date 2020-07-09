1 / 9

Remembered by many as "Soorma Bhopali" of Sholay, actor Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday. The 81-year-old actor had to his credit over 400 films. He entertained the audience with his spot-on comic timing and later even tried his hands at directing movies. His demise has left the entire Hindi film industry saddened, and many remember the late actor as someone "who brought so much joy to the audience." Here's looking back at the life and career of Jagdeep. (Express Archive Photo)