Anupam Kher shared a throwback photo with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of their film Hum. Along with the photo, Kher wrote, "My make up man of earlier days #BahadurSingh sent me this gem of pic with the tallest persona in our film industry @amitabhbachchan ji. The still is from the shooting of the film #HUM in Mauiritius. The pic revived so many memories of joy, happiness, fan moments and much more. Those were the innocent days of cinema. Without mobile phones and vanity vans. Loved the human connection. I miss #MukulAnand, our director. He was an amazing human being. 😍🤓 #Girdhar #Maharazzi #CaptZatak" (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram)