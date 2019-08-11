Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday getawayhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/jacqueline-fernandez-birthday-photos-srilanka-5895813/

Inside Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday getaway

Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her birthday in Srilanka.

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her birthday today. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has turned 34, is spending her birthday in Srilanka. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

It looks like the Bollywood star is having the best time with her close friends and family. (Photo: Sasha Jairam/Instagram)

Jacqueline has been sharing photos on her social media, giving a sneak peek into her birthday bash. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Jacqueline posted photos of herself having a ball at the beach with a bunch of her friends. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Jacqueline looks stunning. (Photo: Amit Thakur/Instagram)

Jacqueline with her parents. (Photo: Cassabdra Kehren/Instagram)

