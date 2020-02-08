3 / 6

The original technical crew of 96 has been retained for this film. Singer Chinmayi, who dubbed for Trisha, is doing the same for Samantha Akkineni. Composer Govind Vasantha has not changed his soul-soothing tunes including “Kaathalae Kaathalae”. And Gouri G Kishan will be reprising the role of the young Jaanu.