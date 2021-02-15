Latest news
- After Mahapanchayat: Farmers, farm labourers to come together for Unity Rally’ in Barnala on Feb 21
- After Punjab, BJP-JJP govt risks facing farmers’ ire in Haryana panchayat polls
- The Andhra-Odisha dispute over 21 border villages
- BJP lost moral and ethical right to continue to rule at the Centre and in the state: Capt Amarinder Singh
- Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Progress, hurdles and strategies
- Court order on bail to Kochhar: Need to send her to jail doesn’t arise
- Envoys from Europe, Africa to visit J&K
- Delhi Confidential: Remembering Sushma
- Punjab civic body elections: Mohali district records 60.08% voter turnout
ITA 2021: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shweta Tiwari look glam as they walk the red carpetFebruary 15, 2021 4:59:41 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Sports2nd Test Live: England lose openers early in chase of 482
- 'Privacy more important than your money': SC issues notice to WhatsApp
- EntertainmentCritics' Choice Awards 2021 winners: Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Sushmita Sen win big
- EntertainmentBombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt and Co. are in a battle for survival in Netflix series
- TrendingPakistan cricket team joins ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend; watch pacer Hasan Ali's ROFL version
- TrendingMan jumps into well to rescue snake, viral clip leaves netizens shocked
- SportsLIVE | India vs England 2nd Test, Day 3
- SportsYuvraj Singh named in FIR over 'casteist remarks'
- OpinionFinance Commission dips into states’ share for Centre’s expenditure, makes system more discretionary
- Explained: Why Kailash Range matters
- TechnologySamsung's new mid-range Galaxy F62 will take on OnePlus, Xiaomi