Irrfan Khan on the sets of Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan, who recently returned to India after seeking cancer treatment in London, is back to where he belongs--a film's set. On Friday, the makers of Hindi Medium sequel Angrezi Medium announced their film going on floors with Irrfan. They shared a photo of the actor with the film's team and captioned it, "What better start to this Friday than starting something that you all have been waiting for! 🎬 Our power team, Producer #DineshVijan, Director #HomiAdajania, DOP #AnilMehta, @deepakdobriyal and the man himself @irrfank straight from the sets of #AngreziMedium in #Udaipur."