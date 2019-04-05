Toggle Menu Sections
Irrfan Khan on the sets of Angrezi Mediumhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/irrfan-khan-angrezi-medium-set-5660690/

Irrfan Khan on the sets of Angrezi Medium

A sequel to 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal has gone on the floors. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

irrfan khan in angrezi medium

Irrfan Khan, who recently returned to India after seeking cancer treatment in London, is back to where he belongs--a film's set. On Friday, the makers of Hindi Medium sequel Angrezi Medium announced their film going on floors with Irrfan. They shared a photo of the actor with the film's team and captioned it, "What better start to this Friday than starting something that you all have been waiting for! 🎬 Our power team, Producer #DineshVijan, Director #HomiAdajania, DOP #AnilMehta, @deepakdobriyal and the man himself @irrfank straight from the sets of #AngreziMedium in #Udaipur."

irrfan khan in india

Later in the day, more photos of Irrfan Khan from the sets of the film did the rounds on social media.

irrfan khan on angrezi medium sets

Fans of Irrfan Khan are happy to see him back on the sets of Angrezi Medium.

irrfan khan hindi medium 2 sets

Irrfan Khan on Thursday penned an emotional for his well-wishers. He thanked them for their prayers and best wishes and wrote, "Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.”

irrfan khan new photos

If reports are to be believed, Angrezi Medium will feature Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal.

irrfan khan images

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Saket Chaudhary's hit Hindi Medium. It is directed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Fly often? Here are world's top 10 airlines
2 IPL 2019, SRH vs MI Preview: After win over CSK, Mumbai look to solve Bairstow-Warner puzzle
3 Williams report increased revenues despite dismal F1 season