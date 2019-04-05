Irrfan Khan on the sets of Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan on Thursday penned an emotional for his well-wishers. He thanked them for their prayers and best wishes and wrote, "Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.”