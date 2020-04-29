1 / 14

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He made his last onscreen appearance in Homi Adjania directorial Angrezi Medium and won hearts with his honest portrayal of a father who can go to any lengths to fulfil her daughter's dream. This was not the first time that Khan lured cinephiles with his acting chops. Ever since he stepped into the world of cinema in the late 1980s, he owned every character he portrayed on the celluloid. Here is a tribute to the Maqbool actor in pictures. (Source: Photo by Express Archive Photo)