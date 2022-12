13 / 15

Ira shared her look from the event and wrote, "I have never felt entirely pretty. But I did that day. I felt like a princess. I felt like I could be photographed from any angle with whatever expression and I still looked pretty. Thank you @coleen_khan_affonso ❤️ for making look gorgeous and @etherealstudio.in for capturing it and our (@nupur_shikhare ) special day." (Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)