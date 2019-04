The actor congratulated Chennai Super Kings who won the match on Tuesday. He tweeted, "Much fun in Chennai today. Well played @ChennaiIPL & my fantastic @KKRiders we did our best but sometime it’s not good enough. @Russell12A @imkuldeep18 will giv u guys a massage, @SunilPNarine74 will help. #piyushchawla ‘I am in love with ur new body’" (Photo: APH Images)