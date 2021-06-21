3 / 14

Neetu wrote along with the photos, "If there is one thing, we have learnt in this pandemic , is the importance of physical and mental well being. And working towards health goals have never been so relevant. Hence, it is no suprise, the theme of this year's, International Yoga Day 2021, is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. To celebrate Yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practised yoga, as a family - Three generations together today! We wish you a happy world yoga day! #internationalyogaday." (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)