Sussanne Khan posted, "Woman’s day note 2021 ♥️👊Positivity is a super power. The mind is your vehicle to create the Life you want for yourself and your loved ones. Get down on ur knees and get your hands into it and do the work, there is no greater joy than getting that work done just the way u wish to. Dare to dream, as nothing is impossible, if it is important enough you then will persevere for it, inspite and through all of the obstacles. And yet having said that always keep ‘Kindness’ and ‘Grace’ on each shoulder. Armour on womankind, it will all be worth it. I am so incredibly thankful for my struggles through these years as without them, I wouldn’t have stumbled upon my Strength. Happy women’s Day to all of the incredible women of this mighty Universe. Be Brave and create the Life you want, and then magically the Sun will shine on you in all of its glory."(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)