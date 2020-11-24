1 / 11

Indian web show Delhi Crime won the award for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2020. The award ceremony was held virtually on November 23 and the awards were presented by actors Kelsey Asbille, Haluk Bilginer, Paul Blackthorne, Tituss Burgess and Indira Varma among others. Other Indian shows like Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please were also nominated but did not score any wins. Here's the list of winners at the International Emmy Awards 2020.