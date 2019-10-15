Inside Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh royal wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh, also the princess of the former royal state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh got married to Suyesh Rawat on Monday in a royal set up in Haridwar. The photos and videos from her wedding ceremonies went viral on several social media accounts. Scroll to see pictures of the royal wedding. (Photo: teammohenasingh/Instagram)