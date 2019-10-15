Entertainment Gallery Inside Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh royal wedding The photos and videos from Mohena Kumari Singh's wedding ceremonies went viral on several social media accounts. Scroll to see pictures of the royal wedding. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh, also the princess of the former royal state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh got married to Suyesh Rawat on Monday in a royal set up in Haridwar. The photos and videos from her wedding ceremonies went viral on several social media accounts. Scroll to see pictures of the royal wedding. (Photo: teammohenasingh/Instagram) In one of the photos, Mohena and Suyesh were seen taking 'pheras'. (Photo: teammohenasingh/Instagram) Mohena, who plays the role of Kirti Goenka in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opted for an authentic Rajput outfit for the wedding. (Photo: teammohenasingh/Instagram) Earlier, photos from her Mehendi ceremony also did the rounds of internet. (Photo: teammohenasingh/Instagram) From the look of it, Mohena and Suyash's wedding looked like a grand affair. (Photo: teammohenasingh/Instagram) For all her pre-wedding ceremonies, Mohena chose to keep it simple yet elegant. (Photo: teammohenasingh/Instagram) Mohena was the first girl from a royal family to enter the showbiz world. She participated in dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 3. (Photo: teammohenasingh/Instagram)