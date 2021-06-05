1 / 8

Yami Gautam surprised fans as she announced her wedding to her Uri director Aditya Dhar on June 4. The couple shared a beautiful picture from the ceremony on their social media handles. The captioned the photo, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes." While Yami donned a gorgeous red saree teamed with a bridal dupatta, Aditya opted for an ivory sherwani. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)