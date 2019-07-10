Toggle Menu Sections
Inside the world premiere of The Lion Kinghttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/inside-the-world-premiere-of-the-lion-king-5823323/

Inside the world premiere of The Lion King

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King releases on July 19. The world premiere of the live-action adaptation was held in Los Angeles and was attended by Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen and many others.

the lion king premiere photos

The premiere of Disney's live-action adaptation of The Lion King was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is a remake of the 1994 animated classic that is loved by fans till date. In India, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 19.

donald glover the lion king

Donald Glover, who voices Simba, attended the event. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

beyonce photos

Beyonce voices Nala in The Lion King. Director Jon Favreau had earlier said that Nala's role will be expanded in this film. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

the lion king photos

Chiwetel Ejiofor voices the antagonist Scar. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

jon favreau

Jon Favreau, who earlier helmed The Jungle Book, is directing The Lion King. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

the lion king photos

Alfre Woodard posed for the photographers at the premiere. She voices Sarabi in The Lion King. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

halle bailey the lion king

Halle Bailey, who will play Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, clicked at the premiere of The Lion King. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

seth rogen pumbaa

Seth Rogen voices Pumbaa in The Lion King. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

the lion king photos

Billy Eichner voices the meerkat Timon in the film. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bajwa’s latest advice to Sidhu: Join power ministry or talk to Amarinder
2 Australia vs England: Peter Handscomb to make World Cup debut, Marcus Stoinis fit for semi-final
3 Kolkata: SpiceJet technician killed after getting stuck in aircraft’s landing door