Entertainment Gallery Inside the world premiere of The Lion King Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King releases on July 19. The world premiere of the live-action adaptation was held in Los Angeles and was attended by Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen and many others. The premiere of Disney's live-action adaptation of The Lion King was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is a remake of the 1994 animated classic that is loved by fans till date. In India, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 19. Donald Glover, who voices Simba, attended the event. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Beyonce voices Nala in The Lion King. Director Jon Favreau had earlier said that Nala's role will be expanded in this film. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Chiwetel Ejiofor voices the antagonist Scar. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jon Favreau, who earlier helmed The Jungle Book, is directing The Lion King. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Alfre Woodard posed for the photographers at the premiere. She voices Sarabi in The Lion King. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Halle Bailey, who will play Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, clicked at the premiere of The Lion King. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Seth Rogen voices Pumbaa in The Lion King. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Billy Eichner voices the meerkat Timon in the film. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)