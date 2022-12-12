Inside Sonarika Bhadoria’s dreamy roka ceremony with fiance Vikas Parashar
December 12, 2022 5:46:35 pm
Actor Sonarika Bhadoria officialised her relationship with Vikas Parashar with a roka ceremony. (Photo: Sonarika/Instagram)
The celebration, attended by close family and friends, was held on December 3. (Photo: Sonarika/Instagram)
For the occasion, Sonarika wore a sequined lavender lehenga, while Vikas was dressed in a white suit. (Photo: Sonarika/Instagram)
Sonarika and Vikas pose with her family. (Photo: Sonarika/Instagram)
Vikas' family gets clicked with the couple. (Photo: Sonarika/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Sonarika wrote on Instagram, "3-12-2022♥️♾️✨🧿 My whole heart for my whole life💫 Got myself the gift of a lifetime!🌍 eternally grateful for this blessing🙇🏻♀️♥️ Happy Happy Roka Love. (Photo: Sonarika/Instagram)
Interestingly, Sonarika also celebrates her birthday on the same day. (Photo: Sonarika/Instagram)
Sonarika and Vikas, who is a businessman, have been dating for a while. However, the actor has never spoken about him in the media. (Photo: Sonarika/Instagram)