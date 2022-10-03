Inside Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya’s 5th birthday party
October 3, 2022 3:44:32 pm
October 3, 2022 3:44:32 pm
1 / 13
Doting parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu hosted a birthday bash for their daughter Inaaya on Sunday. Here are some inside photos from the same. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
2 / 13
Soha and Kunal shared the birthday photo and captioned it, "Mariposa 🦋." (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
3 / 13
Inaaya planted a kiss on her mom Soha's cheeks. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
4 / 13
Soha's sister Saba Pataudi shared some inside photos too. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
5 / 13
"Innipoo....5th Birthday! Happy Birthday My Jaan. May you shine ✨️ bright , stay warm and kind and loved , forever," wrote Saba. We know who got the first bite of cake! ❤️ Mama jaan!," she added. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
6 / 13
Saba Pataudi shared this 'candid capture' of Taimur Ali Khan from the party. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
7 / 13
"TiM jaan....! 🧿 ❤️ Finally..caught hold of the big brother... ! Who Mahsha'Allah makes me SO proud! Politely agreed to pose for 📸 My little boy, is growing up!! 💙 A GOOD boy. Bless U my Jàan.... !," wrote Saba. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
8 / 13
Inaaya had another birthday celebration on September 29. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, "And just like that... 5!" (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
9 / 13
She added, "5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love 🧿 ❤️." (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
10 / 13
Then too Saba had shared this click with her 'Inni jaan'. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
11 / 13
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh attended that bash. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
12 / 13
Saba shared more photos of her 'Jeh JAAN 🧿 ❤️'. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
13 / 13
Jeh Ali Khan looked cute like a button. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)