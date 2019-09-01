Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s fun getaway in Spainhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/inside-samantha-akkineni-naga-chaitanya-spain-vacation-nagarjuna-5956055/

Inside Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s fun getaway in Spain

Nagarjuna recently celebrated his birthday with daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni and son Naga Chaitanya in Spain.

Inside Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Spain vacation Nagarjuna

Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya's vacation in Spain was made more special when Nagarjuna joined them for his birthday celebration. The Akkinenis and a few other close friends were seen having a good time in the shared images. Scroll to see all the latest photos.

Akkineni family

The Akkineni family poses for a click. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

Nagarjuna photo

Samantha shared this photo wishing a happy birthday to her father-in-law Nagarjuna. The photo caption read, "What everyone seeks you have found .. just being around you I have learned to only look within for happiness ... it is your beautiful mind , the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love ..you have defeated age my mama .. #happybirthdayking You will continue to inspire generation after generation .. you are pure goals ❤️❤️❤️." (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

Shilpa Reddy, Nagarjun

Shilpa Reddy, who is also along with the Akkineni family on this vacation, shared this photo with the caption, "The darling of a man that he is .. nag brings with him wisdom ,lots of love , immense patience , infectious energy and boundless enthusiasm .. happy happy birthday 😍to the best." (Photo: Shilpa Reddy/ Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya

"My 🍳 @chayakkineni 🤴🏽 ....," wrote Samantha with this click. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

samantha vacation

Samantha's picture caption read, "About last night 💓." (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

samantha

Samantha is letting her hair down and how in this holiday. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

samantha photos insta story

Samantha shared these images on her Instagram story. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

samantha photo

"Miss me ? 🤓," wrote Samantha with the click. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android