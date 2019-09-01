Entertainment Gallery Inside Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s fun getaway in Spain Nagarjuna recently celebrated his birthday with daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni and son Naga Chaitanya in Spain. Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya's vacation in Spain was made more special when Nagarjuna joined them for his birthday celebration. The Akkinenis and a few other close friends were seen having a good time in the shared images. Scroll to see all the latest photos. The Akkineni family poses for a click. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram) Samantha shared this photo wishing a happy birthday to her father-in-law Nagarjuna. The photo caption read, "What everyone seeks you have found .. just being around you I have learned to only look within for happiness ... it is your beautiful mind , the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love ..you have defeated age my mama .. #happybirthdayking You will continue to inspire generation after generation .. you are pure goals ❤️❤️❤️." (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram) Shilpa Reddy, who is also along with the Akkineni family on this vacation, shared this photo with the caption, "The darling of a man that he is .. nag brings with him wisdom ,lots of love , immense patience , infectious energy and boundless enthusiasm .. happy happy birthday 😍to the best." (Photo: Shilpa Reddy/ Instagram) "My 🍳 @chayakkineni 🤴🏽 ....," wrote Samantha with this click. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram) Samantha's picture caption read, "About last night 💓." (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram) Samantha is letting her hair down and how in this holiday. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram) Samantha shared these images on her Instagram story. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram) "Miss me ? 🤓," wrote Samantha with the click. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)